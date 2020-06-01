FedoraCoin Price Hits $0.0000 (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FedoraCoin has a market cap of $303,070.66 and $137.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00490236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012315 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002982 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

FedoraCoin Profile

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

