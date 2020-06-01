Financial Analysis: Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) versus Victory Oilfield Tech (NYSE:VYEY)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -13.35% -7.93% -1.48% Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Victory Oilfield Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $1.51 billion 0.52 -$55.78 million ($0.05) -38.40 Victory Oilfield Tech $1.03 million 18.78 -$27.31 million N/A N/A

Victory Oilfield Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kosmos Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.45, suggesting that its stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kosmos Energy and Victory Oilfield Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 7 2 0 2.22 Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus target price of $2.27, suggesting a potential upside of 18.06%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Summary

Victory Oilfield Tech beats Kosmos Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as a technology driven oilfield services company in the United states. The company offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed to enhance oil and gas well drilling outcomes. It focuses on delivering metal coating products and services that provide protection and friction reduction for various metal components of a drilling operation. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

