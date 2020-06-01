FintruX Network Price Up 71.8% Over Last 7 Days (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $15,248.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 71.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.70 or 0.04711135 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002298 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00054776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Tratin (TRAT) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network is a token. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

