FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Gap Up to $12.48

Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.16, but opened at $12.48. FireEye shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 8,192,423 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FEYE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FireEye from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded FireEye from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.04.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FireEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

