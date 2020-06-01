First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.07 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.03. 632,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,696. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $802.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,073.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,330 shares of company stock valued at $67,362 over the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 410,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 127,540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 30,690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after buying an additional 128,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.