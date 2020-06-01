First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.64

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.64 and last traded at $91.55, with a volume of 65900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.55.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 106,682.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 43,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

