FLIP (FLP) One Day Volume Tops $549.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, FLIP has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $463,320.09 and approximately $549.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.63 or 0.02032748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00181178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00045124 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029461 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.