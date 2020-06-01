Forterra (FRTA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA):
- 5/29/2020 – Forterra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “
- 5/27/2020 – Forterra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “
- 5/22/2020 – Forterra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “
- 5/15/2020 – Forterra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “
- 5/14/2020 – Forterra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “
- 4/29/2020 – Forterra was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/2/2020 – Forterra was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
FRTA traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 22,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,136. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. Forterra Inc has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $574.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.20 and a beta of 2.59.
Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $330.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.00 million. Forterra had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forterra Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.
See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.