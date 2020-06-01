Forterra (FRTA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA):

5/29/2020 – Forterra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

5/27/2020 – Forterra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

5/22/2020 – Forterra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

5/15/2020 – Forterra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

5/14/2020 – Forterra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

4/29/2020 – Forterra was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/2/2020 – Forterra was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

FRTA traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 22,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,136. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. Forterra Inc has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $574.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.20 and a beta of 2.59.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $330.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.00 million. Forterra had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forterra Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Forterra by 33,684.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 1,155,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Forterra by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 346,564 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Forterra by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 277,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 201,118 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Forterra by 1,614.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 177,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Forterra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

