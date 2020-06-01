FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.98

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 41792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

FSUGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered FORTESCUE METAL/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

