Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/31/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Pi Financial to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.80 price target on the stock.

5/25/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a $6.80 price target on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $4.00 to $6.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

4/23/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/7/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

4/2/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $4.24 price target on the stock.

FSM stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.80. 4,879,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 686.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

