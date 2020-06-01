Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.47

Galway Metals Inc (CVE:GWM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 744874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55.

About Galway Metals (CVE:GWM)

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims 14,854 hectares in western Quebec, Canada.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.