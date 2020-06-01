Genaro Network Trading Up 5.9% This Week (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Genaro Network token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, HitBTC and CoinMex. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00041196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.89 or 0.04643714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00053454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00031157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002662 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Genaro Network Token Profile

GNX is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,031,188 tokens. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Allcoin, Gate.io, Huobi, Bibox, DigiFinex, BigONE, OKEx and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

