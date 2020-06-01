Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Trading 17.2% Higher

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN)’s share price rose 17.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01, approximately 2,083,934 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 556,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $142.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32.
Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Genesis Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 1.41%.
Genesis Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:GEN)
Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.
