Genesis Vision Hits Market Cap of $4.27 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $4.27 million and $257,941.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00009752 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Binance and IDEX. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.06 or 0.02014374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00178496 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043215 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00029224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Binance, Ovis, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

