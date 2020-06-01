Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sets New 1-Year High at $313.61

Shares of Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $313.61 and last traded at $296.50, with a volume of 146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.04 and a quick ratio of 19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.09.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter.

About Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

