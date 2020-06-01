GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) CEO Scott Mendel Sells 3,751 Shares

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $35,709.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GenMark Diagnostics stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,903. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The company has a market cap of $587.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 310.58% and a negative net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,709,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,890,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 0.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,293,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 425,891 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 81.6% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,443,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 648,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

