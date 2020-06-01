Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Global Indemnity an industry rank of 193 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have commented on GBLI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

In other Global Indemnity news, insider Stephen Green purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,525. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richmond Hill Investments LLC boosted its position in Global Indemnity by 71.2% in the first quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 2,397,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,129,000 after buying an additional 997,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity by 35.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity by 38.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBLI traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 18,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Indemnity has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $346.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

