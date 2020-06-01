Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0241 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 290.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 362.5%.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

NASDAQ GWRS traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 34,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,841. The company has a market capitalization of $242.27 million, a PE ratio of 182.00, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 4.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.