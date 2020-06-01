Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Hits New 1-Year High at $147.79

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $147.79 and last traded at $147.13, with a volume of 16387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.21.

A number of analysts have commented on GLOB shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.55.

The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.34 and its 200 day moving average is $109.61.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant SA will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Globant by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Globant by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Globant by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 373,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,831,000 after acquiring an additional 55,328 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Globant by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 4,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

