Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gluskin Sheff + Associates earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.
Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a 52-week low of C$9.07 and a 52-week high of C$15.33. The stock has a market cap of $444.64 million and a PE ratio of 17.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.24.
About Gluskin Sheff + Associates
Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for Gluskin Sheff + Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gluskin Sheff + Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.