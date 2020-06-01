Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gluskin Sheff + Associates earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a 52-week low of C$9.07 and a 52-week high of C$15.33. The stock has a market cap of $444.64 million and a PE ratio of 17.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.24.

Get Gluskin Sheff + Associates alerts:

About Gluskin Sheff + Associates

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Gluskin Sheff + Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gluskin Sheff + Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.