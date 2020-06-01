Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.34. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 1,219,800 shares traded.
AUMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 target price (down from $0.70) on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 8th.
Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.
Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.
