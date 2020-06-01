Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.34. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 1,219,800 shares traded.

AUMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 target price (down from $0.70) on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 155,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Golden Minerals worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

