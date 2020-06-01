Graphcoin Trading Up 55.1% Over Last Week (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00449839 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00106448 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014089 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008221 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000533 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000316 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

