Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 9,648 Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 9,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $242,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 120,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $2,962,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 67,304 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,527,800.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 927,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,034. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.64. Progyny Inc has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Progyny Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

