Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 9,648 Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 9,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $242,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 15th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 120,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $2,962,800.00.
- On Tuesday, May 5th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 67,304 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,527,800.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 927,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,034. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.64. Progyny Inc has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56.
PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
