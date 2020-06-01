Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, reports. The business had revenue of $282.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.77 million. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 20.44%.

NYSE:SUPV traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,953. The firm has a market cap of $179.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $9.03.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Grupo Supervielle’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 780.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,361,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 84.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 157,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.88.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

