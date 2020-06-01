GXChain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.79 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00005536 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $34.47 million and $17.79 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000564 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000125 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000781 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

