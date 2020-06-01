Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,838 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 83,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of RODM stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,670. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

