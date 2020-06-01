Head to Head Analysis: Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) & Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) and Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Pzena Investment Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group $84.08 million 1.91 $5.91 million N/A N/A Pzena Investment Management $150.75 million 2.17 $8.46 million N/A N/A

Pzena Investment Management has higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Pzena Investment Management shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of Pzena Investment Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pzena Investment Management has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Pzena Investment Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group 8.61% 5.82% 4.96% Pzena Investment Management 3.62% 11.75% 6.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Westwood Holdings Group and Pzena Investment Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pzena Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Pzena Investment Management pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Westwood Holdings Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Pzena Investment Management has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Westwood Holdings Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

