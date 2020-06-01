Head to Head Contrast: MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBCP) vs. Pagerduty (NASDAQ:PD)

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBCP) and Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MTBC and Pagerduty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pagerduty $166.35 million 13.21 -$50.34 million ($0.77) -36.38

MTBC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pagerduty.

Profitability

This table compares MTBC and Pagerduty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTBC N/A N/A N/A Pagerduty -30.26% -16.30% -11.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MTBC and Pagerduty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTBC 0 0 0 0 N/A Pagerduty 0 3 6 2 2.91

Pagerduty has a consensus price target of $24.69, indicating a potential downside of 11.84%. Given Pagerduty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pagerduty is more favorable than MTBC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Pagerduty shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Pagerduty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pagerduty beats MTBC on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MTBC Company Profile

MTBC, Inc., a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services. The company also provides a web-based EHR solution; healthcare claims clearinghouse services; transcription, coding, indexing, and other ancillary services; electronic data interchange services; talkEHR, a voice enabled EHR solution; business intelligence, customized applications, interfaces, and various other technology solutions; comprehensive practice management services; telemedicine services; and patient experience management solutions. It serves physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinical staff that render bills for their services. The company was formerly known as Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. and changed its name to MTBC, Inc. in February 2019. MTBC, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc. operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

