Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 150,247 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 115.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 779,059 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.07. The company had a trading volume of 419,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,683,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $171.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average of $101.46. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

