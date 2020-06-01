Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 144,149 Shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 111.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,149 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.80% of Anixter International worth $24,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXE. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 42.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,386,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,869,000 after acquiring an additional 414,550 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 39.3% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,104,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,052,000 after buying an additional 311,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,590,000 after buying an additional 75,682 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixter International during the fourth quarter worth about $84,538,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 132.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 527,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,388,000 after buying an additional 300,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

AXE stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.40. Anixter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $99.39.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

AXE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Anixter International Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

