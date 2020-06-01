Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 74.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 213,616 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $84,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bank OZK boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,237,000 after acquiring an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,510.46.

GOOGL stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,434.61. The company had a trading volume of 906,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,995. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,322.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,334.87. The company has a market cap of $978.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

