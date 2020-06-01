Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,986 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.94% of Ra Pharmaceuticals worth $21,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

NASDAQ RARX remained flat at $$47.99 on Monday. 30,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,500. The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Analysts forecast that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $101,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,054.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

