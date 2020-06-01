Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 225,565 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.03% of WABCO worth $71,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of WABCO by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in WABCO by 10.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WABCO by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WABCO by 16.7% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WABCO by 20.9% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 681,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,099,000 after acquiring an additional 118,107 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WBC remained flat at $$136.46 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.88. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $117.20 and a one year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

