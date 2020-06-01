Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3,523.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,869,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,569,912 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises approximately 0.9% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of General Electric worth $86,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 99.9% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.76. 61,668,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,332,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

