Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3,523.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,869,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,569,912 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises approximately 0.9% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of General Electric worth $86,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 99.9% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.76. 61,668,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,332,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.94.
GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.
