Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $30.93 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 41,072.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,614 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $30,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.01 and a 200 day moving average of $206.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

