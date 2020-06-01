Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $56.87 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,705 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 108,905 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $56,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,382,527,000 after buying an additional 98,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,261,878,000 after purchasing an additional 202,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $389.67. 1,533,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $186.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.58. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $391.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,298 shares of company stock worth $4,025,976 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.54.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.