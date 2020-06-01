Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $57.51 Million Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 134.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,365,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 782,987 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $57,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,562,592. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

