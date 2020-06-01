Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $59.55 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 159.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880,262 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 541,078 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $59,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $846,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.72. 4,982,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,423,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.83. The company has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

