Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $85.50 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 747,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,155,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $85,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 68,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 30,643 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 82,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.62 on Monday, reaching $140.52. 19,991,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,599,211. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.95 and a 200-day moving average of $146.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

