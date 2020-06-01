Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $71.91 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 303,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,906,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Broadcom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 76,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,089,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

AVGO traded down $1.44 on Monday, hitting $289.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.