Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 1,028,358 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2,204.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028,358 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 0.9% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $80,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $3,912,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,225. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,627,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,354,422. The company has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.48.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DZ Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.96.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

