Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 490,000 Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,507.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,328.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,647 shares of company stock worth $14,661,651. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.60. 82,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,190. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.96. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $72.17. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

