Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,615 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $28,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,370,000 after purchasing an additional 213,426 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,368,000 after purchasing an additional 534,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,179,000 after purchasing an additional 331,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $537,278,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,887,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,885,000 after purchasing an additional 66,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.14. The company had a trading volume of 119,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,203. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.88. The company has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.36. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $172.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

