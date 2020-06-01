Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,002 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,602,081,000 after acquiring an additional 96,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after buying an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after buying an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,278,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,585,000 after buying an additional 77,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

LMT traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $388.93. The company had a trading volume of 843,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.