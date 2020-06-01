Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $46,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Medtronic by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Medtronic by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 41,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 25,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,097. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

