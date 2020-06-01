Hedera Hashgraph Hits Market Cap of $194.22 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $194.22 million and $15.51 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.02045617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00180581 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,404,608,640 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

