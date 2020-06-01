HedgeTrade Price Tops $2.21 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00023085 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $637.65 million and $293,274.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006209 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003708 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000466 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001785 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00035668 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

