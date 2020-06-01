Helex Market Capitalization Hits $19,200.80 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, Helex has traded 68.5% lower against the dollar. Helex has a market capitalization of $19,200.80 and approximately $3,208.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helex token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helex alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00041309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.51 or 0.04598036 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002238 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00053487 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002696 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009957 BTC.

About Helex

HLX is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helex’s official website is helex.world

Buying and Selling Helex

Helex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.