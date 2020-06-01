Helix (HLIX) Price Up 22.1% This Week

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, Helix has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One Helix coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Helix has a market cap of $263,190.90 and $2,591.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00451275 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00104258 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00014812 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008250 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000530 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000317 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 26,756,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,880,722 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

Helix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

