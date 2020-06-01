HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.24. HighPoint Resources shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 3,358,500 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HPR shares. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of HighPoint Resources to $1.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.42.

The company has a market cap of $51.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 245.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. On average, analysts predict that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in HighPoint Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 176,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in HighPoint Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 871,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in HighPoint Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in HighPoint Resources by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in HighPoint Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

